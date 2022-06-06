NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Roman Catholic priest from Dayville, Connecticut, has been indicted for sexual assault in Rhode Island.

Kevin Fisette, 66, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged assault on a juvenile male occurred in Burrillville, Rhode Island, between Jan. 1, 1981, and Dec. 31, 1982, when Fisette was serving as a deacon at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Hopkinton and as a chaplain at Rhode Island Hospital, officials said.

Fisette, who was ordained in November 1981, was removed from ministry by the Diocese in August 2009 but has not been laicized, or dismissed from the clerical state, by the Catholic Church, the attorney general’s office said.

In 2019, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened a review of allegations of sexual abuse in the diocese shortly after the diocese released a list of 50 clerics, religious order priests and deacons it deemed to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children, dating to 1950.

Fisette is the fourth former priest to be indicted as part of the latest review.

“Our broad investigation of clergy child sexual abuse in Rhode Island has had, from its inception, two principal purposes: to prepare a comprehensive report of our findings regarding such abuse and the diocese’s response to it, and along the way bringing individual criminal cases as they are developed, where the facts as alleged warrant them,” Neronha said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing, he said.