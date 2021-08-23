Gov. Lamont visiting Canterbury to survey storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Henri

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Tropical Storm Henri caused damage to the eastern part of Connecticut on Sunday. The eastern part of the state seems to have been hit hardest by Henri’s rain and wind.

Governor Ned Lamont is making his way to Canterbury on Monday to meeting with town officials and view storm damage caused by Henri.

As of Monday morning, Canterbury had 529 outages with over 8,000 reported across the state. Most of the outages were seen in towns in the eastern part of CT.

Lamont will be visiting town hall then surveying damage around 10:45 a.m.

