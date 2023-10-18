CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Griswold man on Friday for an alleged armed robbery incident that took place in May, officials said.

The Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police arrested 21-year-old Davontae Fontaine at 2 p.m., in connection to an armed robbery investigation, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery on the evening of May 17 at the Quinebaug River State Boat launch off Butts Bridge Road in Canterbury.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, officials said.

During a lengthy investigation, police determined that the suspect allegedly contacted the victim prior to the robbery. The suspect arranged to meet at the boat launch, police said.

Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s $14 cash, officials said. The suspect also allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone, destroyed it and then fled the scene, police said.

According to police, Fontaine was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and breach of peace.

Police said Fontaine was released on a $25,000 surety bond to the custody of the Connecticut State Police Troop E for separate charges.

Fontaine was arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Monday, officials said.