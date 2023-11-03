WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having a fully loaded handgun in his car, according to police.

Willimantic police arrested 39-year-old Jerome Lee Hunter of Hamden after a traffic stop revealed a fully loaded handgun in the glove compartment of his car, police said.

According to police, an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Main Street and Route 14 when he observed a silver sedan commit several motor vehicle violations at approximately 1 p.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and used his K-9 to sniff the car for illegal drugs, police said. During the search, the officer said he located a fully loaded handgun in the glove compartment of the car.

While police were retrieving the handgun, officers said Hunter tried to flee the scene by running across the Route 14 bridge and down Union Avenue into Windman.

Police said they apprehended Hunter after a brief struggle and arrested him. Hunter was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and interfering with an officer, according to police.

Hunter was held on a $200,000 bond and police said he is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 3. He is currently being held on federal probation, according to police.