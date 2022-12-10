KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — One driver is in serious condition after a head-on crash involving two cars Friday night.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at approximately 9:25 p.m. an Audi was traveling east on Hartford Pike (Route 101) and a Ford Ranger was traveling west.

The Ford Ranger attempted to make a left turn into Smokers Discount World when the Audi crashed into the Ford Ranger head on.

Both drivers were brought to Day Kimball Hospital after the crash. The driver of the Ford Ranger was then transported by Life Star to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation.

The accident is still under investigation.