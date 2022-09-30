WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Health professionals are calling on the Department of Public Health to investigate Windham Hospital.

The presidents of three local health care and nurses’ unions are calling on DPH to investigate patient care at Windham Hospital after two of the three floors have been closed for more than a week. This comes after a nurse’s strike on September 22.

According to the unions, patients are being transferred to other Hartford HealthCare facilities or being held for long periods of time in neighboring emergency departments.

“While these units remain closed, my member nurses are having their shifts canceled,” said Andrea Riley, RN, President of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses. “Meanwhile, nurses at our sister hospital in Norwich are being mandated to stay for overtime with unsafe staffing ratios, a dangerous combination for both the patients and for nurses,” added Riley, a registered nurse in the Windham ED.

News 8 has reached out to DPH for a comment on the letter.