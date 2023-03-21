ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford was destroyed in a fire two years ago. Now, Connecticut leaders will celebrate its newly rebuilt Creative Complex.

Governor Ned Lamont will attend the ceremony, joined by Travelers, the Newman’s Own Foundation, local fire departments, and construction teams at 11:30 a.m.

Watch the live ceremony in the video player below:

The HWGP, founded in 1988, provides a “different kind of healing” to thousands of seriously ill children and their family members free of charge. Children can partake in traditional camp activities that have been adapted so all campers can participate. The facility includes a pool, boathouse, horse barn, and theater.

In 2021, a fire caused massive damage to the camp. In an attempt to rebuild the facility, the HWGP received a $1 million commitment from Travelers and the Travelers Championship, a $1 million gift from Newman’s Own Foundation, and donations from more than 4,500 camp supporters.

The remains from the destructive fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in 2021

The facility aims to still keep the Old West facade alive, but also consists of reimagined elements. The 11,000-square foot building includes an open-concept main level, as well as a dedicated area for parents and caregivers, a quiet sensory room, and a back deck for outdoor programming.

The HWGP also aims to remain sustainable; the facility uses geothermal heating and cooling to prevent 77 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.