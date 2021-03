PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Jackson Road that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two men were rummaging through an SUV parked in the driveway. The homeowner reportedly confronted the pair in the garage. We’re told one of the men shoved the homeowner who then punched the man in the face.

The homeowner says a few dollars in loose change were stolen. Call the police if you have any information.