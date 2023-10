ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ashford, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police confirmed with News 8 that the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Mansfield Road and there are injuries reported.

Mansfield Road is closed as police investigate the crash. There is no ETA as to when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.