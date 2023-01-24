WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic.

Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the person’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad assumed the investigation at the request of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

State police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active.