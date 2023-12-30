KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, troopers and officers from the Killingly Police Department responded to the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville area for reports of a suspicious incident.

State police said shots were fired when officers attempted to speak with a suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries, according to state police.

Information on the extent of the suspect’s injuries and how many shots were fired was not immediately known.

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General will now take over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.