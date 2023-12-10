PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The iPhone Crash Detection feature was able to notify the Plainfield Police Department of a vehicle crash on Saturday.

After receiving the notification at about 10 p.m., officials responded to the area of 221 Green Hollow Road. Three people were trapped inside the vehicle, which had gone into the ditch.

Officials said the driver was unaware of how he ended up in the ditch and was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

The three people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.