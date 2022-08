PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said.

According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m.

All lanes are currently shut down. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app