Jewett City man arrested on multiple charges, including assault on a police officer

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Jewett City man Thursday night for assaulting a police officer among other charges.

Plainfield Police responded to an address in Moosup after receiving a report of an unwanted person on the residence. The caller stated that a verbal altercation occurred in which Jovan Ortiz, 19, threatened to fight him in front of his five-year-old. At the time of the call, there was a party occurring at the residence, police said.

According to police, officers located Ortiz who was drunk and uncooperative throughout their investigation, continuously taunting officers using derogatory comments in attempts to provoke a fight. Police said Ortiz was asked to leave with a sober driver and he continued to cause a scene in the roadway.

During the investigation, officers were approached by another resident on the property whom was with Ortiz during the verbal altercation that occurred. Based on Ortiz’s bail conditions of release from a prior arrest, he was not to have any contact with this individual, police said. The order stated among other things that Ortiz should stay away from the protected party and where he resides.

According to police, as officers attempted to place Ortiz in handcuffs, he intentionally shouldered an officer and knocked his body camera off him. Police said Ortiz continued to actively resist and then assaulted an officer by spitting in the officer’s face.

While being escorted to the cruiser, Ortiz continued to threaten the officer whom he spit on and actively resisted the other officers while using racial slurs and advising the officers to “tase him,” police said.

Ortiz continued to actively resist officers with assaultive behavior and police said they had to subdue him by use of department issued O.C. spray. Police said Ortiz immediately became emotionally compliant. Ortiz was placed under arrest without further incident and transported to the Plainfield Police Department to be processed.

Ortiz was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interfering with Police and Assault on a Police Officer. He is being held at the Plainfield Police Department pending his arraignment at the Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on June 18.