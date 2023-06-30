PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Jewett City died in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield on Thursday, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of 154 Canterbury Rd. around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a crash with severe injuries.

At the scene, police determined 38-year-old Nathan A. Carcieri of Jewett City was traveling in the westbound direction on his 2012 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, traveled off the road, and struck a stone wall.

Emergency personnel provided treatment to Carcieri at the scene, and he was transported to Backus Emergency Care Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.