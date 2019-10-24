Juvenile arrested for social media threat targeting Willimantic school

(WTNH) — Willimantic police arrested a juvenile Wednesday for allegedly targeting Windham High School in a social media threat.

Police coordinated with the school resource officer, and identified a witness and suspect within the first hour of the incident.

Upon investigation, police found the juvenile suspect in his home and arrested him without incident. Police seized a BB gun that was used in a photo for the social media threat.

Willimantic police provided extra presence at the school for the duration of the investigation. The suspect was never on school grounds, according to police.

The suspect is expected to appear in juvenile court at a future date.