KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite a lot of parent, student and community support, Killingly High School is not going to get a school-based mental health center.

The Board of Education voted it down Wednesday night.

The plan would have allowed Generations Family Health Center to bring mental and behavioral health services to students at Killingly High, at no cost to the school district.

A former student at Killingly High who once tried to take his own life spoke about how much of a difference this would make.

“I hope that you understand a student-based health clinic would help save a life. Just as mental health services has helped me,” said Cillian Young.

Some opponents have said mental health is not an educational matter and this would be an unwarranted government intervention.

“A state-funded, therefore state-run school-based health center is not the answer,” said Isaias Sostre, a member of Brooklyn’s Board of Education.

On Wednesday night, the board chair said there are other alternatives to address student mental health.