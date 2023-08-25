KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – Killington police officers, along with Troop D in Danielson, are searching for a suspect in an identity fraud incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug. 17 at the Hometown Bank in Danielson. Police say the suspect allegedly cashed a fraudulent check and then went to another Hometown Bank in Woodstock and attempted a similar transaction.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect in question is asked to contact Killingly Police Officer McCusker or Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900.