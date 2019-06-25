Killingly High School considers mascot change

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–When members of the Killingly High School football team take the field they are often a force with which to be reckoned. They are the Redmen and their logo is a Native American in a feathered headdress.

“That’s like a Chief, you know, chief the strongest of the tribe,” said Jim Bua of Killingly. He was a Redman back in the day.

“I don’t think people thought of that as a racist logo,” said Bua.

Nicole Slater’s son was on the football team too.

“I don’t think it’s probably the best logo,” said Slater who further explains. “It’s probably racist.”

“I think I’d rather it change just to kind of be more current with the times,” said Mildren Krogul of Killingly.

At the Killingly Sports Complex you don’t see a Redmen logo or a picture of the mascot. All you see are the red colored stands and sign which says ‘Big Red’ where the marching band sits.”

The Board of Education’s student representatives recently conducted a survey at the high school asking. “Do you support changing the mascot?”

41.2 percent of students and 57.9 percent of staff voted ‘yes.’

Those results were presented at the BOE’s June 12th meeting.

Steven Rioux, the superintendent of schools, says “The Board then decided to continue the conversation at its June 26 BOE and possibly vote on the matter.”

“It’s been around for a while but I think if people are open to change then they should put it to a vote or something,” said Krogul.

“I see no offense in it but they may you know,” said Ken Sarasin of Woodstock. “We’ve taken this stuff for granted for a long time so you don’t know what hurts the Indians and what doesn’t.”

The Redmen nickname has been around for more than 80 years and the superintendent says the question of keeping the Native American theme has been brought up a few times over the years.



