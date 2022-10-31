KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is accused of breaking into a gun shop in Killingly early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to Aces Defense, located at 748 North Main St., for the report of an active burglary just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

State police said the front glass door and glass display cases inside the store were damaged. There were no suspects inside the store, but state police said troopers saw a man, later identified as 18-year-old Isaias Reyes, walking from behind the building.

Troopers arrested Reyes and charged him with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and interfering with an officer.

Reyes was held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. He was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.