BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Killingly died in a crash on Rt. 6 in Brooklyn on Memorial Day.

A Chrysler driving eastbound and a Hyundai driving westbound on Providence Road collided at the intersection of Day Street just after 8 p.m.

The Chrysler driver, identified as 81-year-old Joseph Kowal of Killingly, died at the scene.

The Hyundai driver was transported to Plainfield Backus Hospital to be treated for injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.