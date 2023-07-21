KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 395 in Killingly closed Friday morning due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 4 a.m.

Interstate 395 Northbound is closed at Exit 43. A detour is set at Exit 43 Northbound to Rt. 12.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been advised of fluids leaking from one of the involved tractor trailers, state police said.

Serious injuries were reported.

The estimated duration of the closure is unknown at this time. State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

