KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – The chairwoman of the Killingly Board of Education has resigned.

Janice Joly resigned from the board Friday and informed Superintendent Robert Angeli of her action, Norm Ferron, the board’s vice chairman confirmed to News 8.

Ferron said there was no reason given for her resignation.

Joly’s resignation comes after dozens of parents filed a complaint with the state against the Killingly Board of Education. Many parents and students in Killingly wanted to have a school-based health center at the high school, which would offer behavioral and mental health services.

The school had asked Generations Family Health Center to submit a proposal to operate the school-based health center. It would have been at no cost to the school district, but the Killingly Board of Education rejected the proposal during a March 16 meeting.

News 8 reached out to Angeli for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.