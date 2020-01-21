Known heroin trafficker in Willimantic arrested, sentenced to five years in prison

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A known heroin trafficker in Willimantic was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.

Jesus Omar Vazquez- Martinez, 35, was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment, and four years of supervised release for his part in a heroin distribution ring.

According to court documents and statements released in court in May 2018, Xavier Diaz was found operating a heroin distribution ring in Willimantic with partner Vazquez- Martinez. Both men used a shared phone that allowed purchasers to place drug orders.

During an investigation in August of 2017, Willimantic Police found that numerous non-fatal overdoses occurred in relation to drugs distributed by the Diaz’s organization.

Members of the Diaz organization were arrested on October 15, 2018. Following the arrest, more than 100 grams of heroin, a stolen firearm, ammunition were found in Diaz’s home and more than $20,000 in cash in a storage unit.

In April 2018 Vazquez- Martinez was held on state narcotics charges. He pleaded guilty on October 28, 2019 in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

On November 25, 2019, Diaz pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.