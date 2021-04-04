Life Star requested for serious rollover crash involving injuries in Windham

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Life Star was called to the site of a serious rollover crash in Windham Saturday night.

North Windham Fire (NWF) reports, at 10:19 p.m. they along with Willimantic’s ambulance and the Windham Hospital paramedics were dispatched to a rollover crash with entrapment on Club Road by the Country Club.

Emergency crews first on the scene observed a heavily damaged car on its roof with one occupant still inside.

NWF reports, “Life Star was immediately requested due to the mechanism of injury and the prolonged extrication.”

The helicopter landing zone was set up on the front lawn of the phone company.

NWF reports the patient was conscious and talking the emergency personnel the entire time.

“Extrication was 35 minutes from the time of dispatch which is quick considering the amount of damage to the vehicle and the position of the vehicle and the driver,” NWF said on Facebook.