Local nonprofit uses Concert Recovery grant money to fund sober home in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been one year since the Concert for Recovery was held in Connecticut. With the help of viewers and our amazing sponsors, we raised over $600,000 to support services here in our state. One nonprofit in the state is using their grant money to help those on their road to recovery.

This nonprofit received a $50,000 grant from our Concert for Recovery with that money they’ve since opened a sober living home.

“Here in Quiet Corner, there is a big issue with drugs and overdoses.”

But there’s a void – no long term treatment center for miles.

“That’s why we came into play to make this a place for them to be independent and still have support and skills to further their life and sobriety.”

They came up with the idea to fill that void back in April 2019.

“I said you guys don’t realize what you’re getting yourself into. This is going to be a daunting task.”

But they persevered and Romeo Blackmar jumped on board. It was just a journey that was a dream and that dream became a reality. They applied for a grant in December last year. It was March 4, and the letter said, “Congratulations, you are the recipient of $50,000 to start your sober home in Putnam.”

From there, things kicked off.

“We opened on Oct. 17 and our first client came in on Oct. 19.”

Due to the grant they opened Kasias Hope. And this home provides more than therapy and relapse prevention They have plans to fill all 12 rooms in the house and continue to grow their support.