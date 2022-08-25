MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday.

State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man was allegedly nude from the waist down in the driver’s seat of a van with the driver’s side door open.

When officers were arriving, they were told the suspect was exiting the mall parking lot in a white van. Troopers located the white van and initiated a traffic stop.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Dante Moore of New London.

Moore was charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in court next month.