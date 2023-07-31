Willimantic, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested following a shooting Sunday night in Willimantic that involved an AR-15.

Police received calls at about 8:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 30 block of Ash Street.

Police said they were alerted about multiple gunshots, several suspects and a vehicle leaving the scene.

When officers arrived, they caught Jose Cruz-Rivera, 21, of Willimantic, trying to leave the scene in a second vehicle, according to police. An AR-15-style rifle was then found in the vehicle.

Cruz-Rivera and the other suspects had been fighting throughout the day, according to police. No one was injured in the shooting.

Cruz-Rivera was charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Tatro 860-465-3135.