WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Windam man has been arrested after police after he struck a woman walking across the street and then left the scene, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said Troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday around 7:27 p.m. It was also reported that the vehicle had left the scene.

An investigation showed that a 44-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Windham Road. The vehicle then continued driving for about a 3/10 of a mile down the street to the driver’s home.

State police said the woman who was struck was taken to Windham Hospital and then Lifestarred to Hartford Hospital with suspected serious injuries which were later determined to be non life-threatening.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Rodger Tillbrook, was arrested and is facing charges of evading the accident scene and operating under the influence.