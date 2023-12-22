WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A Willimantic man was arrested Thursday after stealing packages.

According to police, the department had been receiving complaints of stolen packages for multiple weeks.

While investigating, police found Jose Sanchez, 42, checking homes for packages. He was later seen taking packages in the area of Pleasant Street.

Officers then arrested Sanchez, who was charged with sixth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.

He was held on a $5,000 bond with a court date of 12/22/23.