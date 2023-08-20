PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 40-year-old Moosup man is facing multiple charges after police said he attacked family members and then assaulted two officers.

Justin Zdanis has been charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, interfering with an officer and two counts of assault on an officer. He has been released on a $25,000 bond.

He was arrested on Aug. 12, officials announced on Sunday, after police arrived at a home to find him fighting with a family member. When police tried putting him in handcuffs, he allegedly kicked one officer in the groin and another in the face.

After being released from police custody, he was uncooperative toward medical staff, escaped an ambulance and ran into the woods, where he was captured and taken to a hospital, according to police.