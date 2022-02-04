Man charged with OUI after reversing across street, striking garage in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing an OUI charge after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, traveled across a road in reverse and struck a garage in Plainfield, causing extensive damages.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance responded to 491 Norwich Road for the report of a one-car crash into a building around 5:13 p.m.

Upon investigation, police said they determined Michael Driscoll, 61, of Sterling lost control of his vehicle in a private driveway, traveled across Norwich Road in reverse and struck a garage located at that address.

Driscoll was assisted out of the vehicle by Plainfield Fire Department through the driver’s side window, police said.

Police said Driscoll initially refused medical attention on scene and was subsequently taken into custody and charged with Operating Under the Influence and Unsafe Backing.

Driscoll complained of minor injuries while at the Plainfield Police Department, police said, and was brought to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care where he was released on a $500 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.