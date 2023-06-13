PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police charged a man with public indecency for allegedly touching himself inappropriately in a public setting Monday, according to authorities.

A witness told police she saw a man inappropriately touching himself while inside his truck and staring at individuals in the parking lot of Big Y on Lathrop Road.

Police said officers made contact with the suspect who was identified as John Bellavance, 59, who was parked in the middle of the Big Y parking lot.

Mugshot of John Bellavance (Source: Plainfield Police Department)

Police said the statements made by witnesses were found to be accurate and Bellavance was placed under arrest.

He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and public indecency. Bellavance was released from custody on a $5,000 bond.

Bellavance is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on June 26.