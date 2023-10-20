HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Hampton, according to state police.

State police responded to the crash around 2:25 p.m. A Honda PC800 was traveling eastbound on Route 6 when it collided with a Nissan Versa that was making a turn out of the VIP 6 auto shop, located at 441 Providence Turnpike, according to police.

State police said the driver of the PC800, identified as 65-year-old James Harvey from Wauregan, was transported to Windham Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Versa told police that she wasn’t injured after the crash and declined medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

