Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Putnam police are investigating a fatal car crash.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, police, fire crews and Putnam EMS were called to 33 Woodstock Ave. West after reports of a two-vehicle car wreck.

During the crash, one of the drivers hit a utility pole. It is unclear what exactly happened.

One of the drivers was treated at the scene and taken to Day Kimball Hospital where he later died.

It is unclear if the other driver was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact Sergeant Sezenias at (860) 928-6565.