KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — After a man was found dead in a condo in Killingly Tuesday, police say a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, state police dispatch received a call requesting a well-being check on an adult male relative. According to state police, the caller reported the individual was overdue to return home and was last known to be visiting the Whetstone Mill complex in Killingly.

After further investigation, police said the man was located within a condo at the complex with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Alexander Neidhardt IV, 43, was charged with assault in the first degree in connection with this incident.

Neidhardt IV is currently detained on a $500,000 bond, police said, and was transported to court for arraignment.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.