Windham

Man injured after crashing into utility pole in Putnam

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:40 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 08:40 AM EDT

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A Woodstock man was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Putnam on Monday night.

Police say that at around 10:22 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to Woodstock Avenue, near Marshall Street, for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. 

An investigation then revealed that 35-year-old Derik Gagnon was traveling east on Woodstock Avenue when he lost control of his Range Rover and hit the pole. This caused extensive damage to his vehicle, as well as the pole. 

Gagnon was taken to Day Kimball Hospital by ambulance for suspected injuries. His current condition has not been released. 

Woodstock Avenue was shut down between Van Den Noort Street and Marshall Street until 1 a.m. Tuesday, while crews from Frontier Communications worked to fix the pole. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.  

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report&hellip;

Join us for the Capitol Report…

On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center