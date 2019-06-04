Man injured after crashing into utility pole in Putnam

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A Woodstock man was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Putnam on Monday night.

Police say that at around 10:22 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to Woodstock Avenue, near Marshall Street, for a vehicle that struck a utility pole.

An investigation then revealed that 35-year-old Derik Gagnon was traveling east on Woodstock Avenue when he lost control of his Range Rover and hit the pole. This caused extensive damage to his vehicle, as well as the pole.

Gagnon was taken to Day Kimball Hospital by ambulance for suspected injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Woodstock Avenue was shut down between Van Den Noort Street and Marshall Street until 1 a.m. Tuesday, while crews from Frontier Communications worked to fix the pole.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

