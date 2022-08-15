WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening.

State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road.

According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 27-year-old Jose Enrique Nales-Feliciano, was killed during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police.