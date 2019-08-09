Man stabbed in Willimantic assault

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an assault in Willimantic on Thursday evening.

Police say that at around 6 p.m., officers responded to North Street, between Meadow Street and Main Street, after a caller reported that a man had been stabbed and sought help at a nearby business.

Officers then responded to scene and discovered that the victim had not only been stabbed, but may have also been assaulted with a bat.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His identity and current condition have not been released.

Detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses but there are no suspects in custody at this time.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact Willimantic detectives.