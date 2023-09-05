WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened someone with an AK-47 rifle in Willimantic.

According to a press release, Willimantic police responded to a home in the city after receiving a call from a neighbor who said someone threatened them with an AK-47.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 38-year-old Leslie Jones of Manchester who was trying to leave the scene. Police say Jones attempted to resist officers at the scene but then was arrested with the help of a K9.

Leslie Jones (Photo Courtesy: Willimantic Police Department)

An investigation revealed that Jones had threatened the neighbor by pushing the barrel of an AK-47 under the door of her apartment and then attempted to break in.

Police say they seized an AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine containing 30 bullets from the scene.

Jones is facing multiple charges including interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.