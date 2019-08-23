Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret closed for swimming

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH)– Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret is closed for swimming Friday after water quality tests found high bacteria levels.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that the swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret is closed after staff collected samples which were analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

All other swimming areas at DEEP state parks are currently open.

There is no word on when it’s expected to reopen.

