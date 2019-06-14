Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret closed to swimmers due to water quality

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) - Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for swimming on Friday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that the swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park is closed after a state swimming area water quality report was conducted on Wednesday.

It's unclear what was found in the water by the indicator bacteria or when the swimming area is expected to reopen to the public.

All other state park swimming areas have been tested and are open.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.