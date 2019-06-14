Windham

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret closed to swimmers due to water quality

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:49 PM EDT

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) - Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for swimming on Friday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that the swimming area of  Mashamoquet Brook State Park is closed after a state swimming area water quality report was conducted on Wednesday. 

It's unclear what was found in the water by the indicator bacteria or when the swimming area is expected to reopen to the public. 

All other state park swimming areas have been tested and are open. 

