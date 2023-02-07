NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police allege 31-year-old Keith R. Kirk, of Oxford, Mass., kidnapped a man at knifepoint at his home in Thompson, drove to two bank locations, and forced the victim to withdraw money before returning to the house. Kirk allegedly took several items, including the victim’s cell phone, before taking off.

The victim provided investigators with a detailed description of the vehicle operated by the suspect when he departed from the area, as well as a description of the specific items that were taken from his home.

The victim was not physically injured, state police said.

In October 2018, police in Webster, Mass., found an abandoned vehicle that matched the description provided by the victim. State police said the car had been reported stolen by its owner in Webster before the home invasion.

Investigators found an item reported stolen from the victim’s home in the vehicle’s passenger compartment. State police said evidence submitted for forensic examination connected the items to Kirk.

Kirk has been in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since October 2018. After a lengthy investigation, Kirk was extradited from Massachusets to Connecticut on Feb. 1.

The felony arrest warrant related to the home invasion charged Kirk with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and first-degree burglary.

Kirk was held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond and arraigned on Feb. 2.