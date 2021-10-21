Montville High School students walk out of class in protest of teacher who students say is sexually harassing girls

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at Montville High School walked out of class early Thursday morning. Head football coach Tanner Grove is the subject of a state police and Department of Children and Families investigation.

The students who walked out of class are still at the school, but are protest what they say is sexual harassment going on inside the school. This comes after Grove, who also teaches Social Studies at Montville High School, was placed on paid leave last week after a 14-year-old student said he sexually harassed her in his classroom.

The student’s mother says she filed a complaint with police after she went public with the accusations other people came forward as well.

“Mr. Grover was a substitute teacher, and it was for a gym class, and he just made a lot of us girls uncomfortable, and so do a lot of the gym teachers here at Montville High School. They set yoga and they put all of the girls in the front row and make us do yoga positions that no one is comfortable with,” a junior student said.

Some of the students say the assistant principal and a teacher were blocking the front doors of the school when they tried to leave, so they went out the back.

News 8 has a call into the superintendent’s office and we are waiting to hear back.