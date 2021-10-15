Montville High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave due to an investigation

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The head football coach at Montville High School has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The coach, who is also a social studies teacher, was placed on leave on Thursday.

A parent is telling news 8 that the teacher, Tanner Grove, sexually harassed her 14-year-old daughter who is a student at the school. She said she went to the police to file a complaint last month.

“I fear that me coming forward with my child we’re going to get run out of this town because this man is so beloved in the community and I am getting right now a lot of harassment from people,” the parent told News 8.

News 8 contacted Montville Police who said they have no information to share regarding Montville High School.