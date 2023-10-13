PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Moosup man was arrested after he allegedly threatened two people with a knife Thursday night, according to police.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance involving a knife around 10:39 p.m. in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman who said 31-year-old Ryan Studley of Moosup was causing a disturbance in the home and threatening to kill them with a knife.

Police were able to locate Studley in the home and saw that he was in possession of a knife. He was then arrested and is facing charges of disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment.