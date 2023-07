PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup man was arrested in Plainfield for possession of narcotics on Sunday.

Jeffrey Dailey, 52, was known by police to be involved with illegal narcotics and was found with crack cocaine after making an illegal U-turn and driving too fast on Vosler Drive.

Dailey tried to resist arrest, but failed and was placed in handcuffs.

He was released on $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Aug. 14.