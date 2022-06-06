STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcycle accident on Sunday has caused serious injuries for those involved, according to Connecticut state police.

State police said in a press release that on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., a motorcycle accident occurred on the 800 block of Sterling Street in Sterling.

EMS and local fire departments responded, and serious injuries were reported. At least one patient was transported to a local hospital via LifeStar, police said.

The CSP C.A.R.S unit (accident reconstruction) also responded to the scene to assist investigators.

This accident is still under investigation by the police.