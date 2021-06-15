Motorcyclists take part in a “Reason to Ride” Sunday

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Motorcyclists from across the state had a major reason to ride Sunday, and all for a good cause.

The event called “A Reason to Ride” has supported veterans since 1999 and takes place every year.

Bikers ride about 50 miles with flags planted on their bikes. Unfortunately, the event was not able to go on last year due to the pandemic.

People say they’re excited to get the motorcycle community back together again.

“This year is a coming out, so to speak, so everybody’s really quite happy. You don’t see any masks, no need for masks, everybody’s been vaccinated so it’s a wonderful feeling, and it’s so nice to see old friends make new friends,” said Attorney John Haymond.

In September, they’ll take the funds raised to the Veterans’ Home in Rocky Hill to give away non-perishable items, clothing, and much more.



