DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — Danielson fire crews and mutual aid are responding to an early-morning Friday structure fire.

According to officials, the heavy working fire is at the Thai Basil restaurant in Danielson. Firefighters said the blaze could be seen coming through the roof before collapsing within the first ten minutes.

South Killingly Fire Department is also responding. No word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for updates.